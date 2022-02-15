Liberty Global (LBTYK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Liberty Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 26,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Liberty Global by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Liberty Global by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

