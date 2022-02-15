Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.18. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,815 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.