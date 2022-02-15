LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of LightPath Technologies in a report released on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang expects that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

LPTH stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

