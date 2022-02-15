Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.060-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.18 million.

LLNW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of LLNW stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.01. 1,070,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,104. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $536.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.51. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.51.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,005,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after buying an additional 251,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,357,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 507,574 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 416,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 103,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 337,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

