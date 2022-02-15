Linear Achieves Market Cap of $84.15 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $84.15 million and $18.13 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00038138 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00105287 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,390,042 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.