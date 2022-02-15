Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lionheart III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart III in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart III in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart III in the 4th quarter valued at $4,026,000.

Get Lionheart III alerts:

NASDAQ:LIONU remained flat at $$9.98 on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,938. Lionheart III has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.