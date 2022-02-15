Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.140-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $563 million-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.22 million.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.55. 4,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,401. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.80.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.60.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $526,729.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,433 shares of company stock worth $2,307,029 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 18.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

