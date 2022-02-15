Livent (LTHM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Livent to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. Livent has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Livent by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Livent by 44.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after buying an additional 582,130 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

