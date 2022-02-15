Livent (LTHM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Livent to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Livent has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Livent by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Livent by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Livent by 44.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 582,130 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

