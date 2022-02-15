LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

LMS Capital (LON:LMS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON:LMS opened at GBX 33.47 ($0.45) on Monday. LMS Capital has a one year low of GBX 29 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 37.97 ($0.51). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of £27.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21.
LMS Capital Company Profile
