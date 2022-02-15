LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

LMS Capital (LON:LMS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:LMS opened at GBX 33.47 ($0.45) on Monday. LMS Capital has a one year low of GBX 29 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 37.97 ($0.51). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of £27.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21.

LMS Capital Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

