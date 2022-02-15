Loom Network (LOOM) Market Cap Hits $89.53 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $89.53 million and $10.91 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00038447 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00105898 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

