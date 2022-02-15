L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) PT Lowered to €395.00

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €435.00 ($494.32) to €395.00 ($448.86) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €430.00 ($488.64) to €450.00 ($511.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($494.32) to €450.00 ($511.36) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.75.

L’Oréal stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.58. The company had a trading volume of 114,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,868. L’Oréal has a one year low of $72.86 and a one year high of $97.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average of $90.70.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

