Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,288 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUMN. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

