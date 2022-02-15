Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) & Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Patrick Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 392.14 -$362.30 million N/A N/A Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.66 $97.06 million $8.65 8.04

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -2,061.38% -94.03% -70.73% Patrick Industries 5.45% 31.49% 9.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Luminar Technologies and Patrick Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 4 7 0 2.64 Patrick Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $25.30, indicating a potential upside of 67.22%. Patrick Industries has a consensus target price of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.47%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Luminar Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

