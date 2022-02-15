M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in M.D.C. by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,178,000 after purchasing an additional 321,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1,656.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 307,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in M.D.C. by 71.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 277,403 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 206,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

NYSE MDC opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.