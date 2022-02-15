M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Update

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 143.3% from the January 15th total of 439,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

MBAC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.73. 1,472,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,786. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 302.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 75,609 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

