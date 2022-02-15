Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.39. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 10,007 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of C$51.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

