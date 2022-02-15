Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.39. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 10,007 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of C$51.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47.
Macarthur Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMS)
