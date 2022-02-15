Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,059 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 665,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 130,814 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth $880,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.17 million, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNK shares. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

