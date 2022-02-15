Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,503,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,436,000 after acquiring an additional 166,662 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,829,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.30. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

