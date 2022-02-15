Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374,018 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.09.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

