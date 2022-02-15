Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $64,000 Holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 208.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Chimerix by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 58.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMRX opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $484.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

