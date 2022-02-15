Madison Avenue Partners LP Makes New Investment in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 676,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,000. LENSAR makes up 1.1% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned 0.06% of LENSAR as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LENSAR during the third quarter worth $105,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth $127,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth $672,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

LNSR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. 6,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,490. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.52. LENSAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNSR. Zacks Investment Research raised LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LENSAR in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on LENSAR in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

