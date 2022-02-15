Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $20.13. 13,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,623,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.