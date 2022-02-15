Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.
Shares of MAIN traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16.
Main Street Capital Company Profile
Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.
Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.