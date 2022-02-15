Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of MAIN traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

