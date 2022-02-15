Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MBUU. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

MBUU stock opened at $67.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.57. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 53,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

