Man Group plc Acquires 212,599 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,599 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.56% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $20,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 930,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.51 per share, with a total value of $7,502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.24 per share, with a total value of $1,862,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 586,812 shares of company stock valued at $22,490,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIX opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.84 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

