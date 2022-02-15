Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,514 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.47% of FTI Consulting worth $21,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.60 and a 12-month high of $157.86.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

