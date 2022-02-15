Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,599 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.56% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $20,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 586,812 shares of company stock valued at $22,490,191 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.84 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

SIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.