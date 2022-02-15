Man Group plc Buys Shares of 1,224,704 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,224,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,527,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.
Rush Street Interactive Company Profile
