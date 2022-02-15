Man Group plc Has $19.58 Million Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59,814 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Yandex worth $19,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 62.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. Yandex has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

