Man Group plc Has $22.47 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,421 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.22% of Tapestry worth $22,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tapestry by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 482,770 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth $888,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 45.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 120,218 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 27.4% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

