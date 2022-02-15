Man Group plc Has $22.47 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,421 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.22% of Tapestry worth $22,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.