Man Group plc Invests $23.53 Million in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,224,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $166,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

