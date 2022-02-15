Man Group plc Invests $23.53 Million in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,224,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,527,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $166,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $21.83.
Rush Street Interactive Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rush Street Interactive (RSI)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI).
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.