Man Group plc Raises Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 185.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,581 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.14% of Abiomed worth $20,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,371,000 after purchasing an additional 115,689 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 962,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,263,000 after acquiring an additional 29,774 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABMD opened at $290.43 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.49, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.11 and a 200 day moving average of $334.28.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,493,666 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

