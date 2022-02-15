Man Group plc Sells 215,462 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215,462 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.13% of CMS Energy worth $22,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

CMS Energy stock opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

