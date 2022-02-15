Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MN opened at $8.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.89. Manning & Napier has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Manning & Napier by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manning & Napier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Manning & Napier by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.