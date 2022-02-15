Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MN opened at $8.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.89. Manning & Napier has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Manning & Napier by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manning & Napier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Manning & Napier by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
