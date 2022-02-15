Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives $56.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 4.63.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,555,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

