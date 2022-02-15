MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

Several research firms have commented on HZO. B. Riley boosted their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

MarineMax stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.77.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MarineMax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,421,000 after acquiring an additional 169,288 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $6,370,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

