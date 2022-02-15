Mariner LLC Acquires 317 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $126.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.