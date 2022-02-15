Mariner LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 551,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,766,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in DraftKings by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. CBRE Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.09.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

