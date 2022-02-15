Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after acquiring an additional 932,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.