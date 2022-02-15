Mariner LLC Sells 382 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

LEG stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

