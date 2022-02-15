Marlowe Partners LP Purchases 46,337 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Marlowe Partners LP raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,337 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 10.6% of Marlowe Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marlowe Partners LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $17,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 46,058 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.92. 6,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,747. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.19 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

