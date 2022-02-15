Marshall Wace LLP Has $12.39 Million Stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,275,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,679 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 15.15% of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

