Marshall Wace LLP Has $12 Million Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 1,844.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 3.42% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 12.7% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after buying an additional 202,157 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 180.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 2.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 545,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antara Capital LP increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 25.0% during the second quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

