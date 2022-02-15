Marshall Wace LLP Has $13.46 Million Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,947 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of GFL Environmental worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFL opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.29. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.88%.

GFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.41.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

