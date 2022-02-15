Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) by 134.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,700 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.93% of TPG Pace Beneficial II worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YTPG. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at $135,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at $252,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

