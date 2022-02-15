Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,334,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,999 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 3.95% of Levere worth $13,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levere by 9.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levere during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levere during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levere by 4.5% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 239,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levere during the third quarter worth about $299,000. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVRA opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Levere Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Levere

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

