Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) by 130.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,030 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 15.82% of Noble Rock Acquisition worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $484,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NRAC opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

