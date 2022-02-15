Martin J. Wygod Buys 4,800 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $36,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:FORA traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $7.63. 43,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,983. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. Forian Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $45.00.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
Forian Company Profile
Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.
