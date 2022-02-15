Martin J. Wygod Buys 4,800 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $36,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FORA traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $7.63. 43,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,983. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. Forian Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Forian by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Forian by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Forian by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forian in the 4th quarter worth $497,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

